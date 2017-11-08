Three showbiz clans revisited

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – In the ‘90s, the Film Academy of the Philippines gave special recognition awards to three showbiz clans: Salvador, Ilagan, and Padilla.



Highspeed revisits the three clans. What’s up with them?

SALVADOR – The most visible Salvador these days is Maja, very fine actress (Urian awardee for “Thelma”) and dancer.

She’s ABS-CBN’s “Wildflower.”

Phillip and Jobelle Salvador only come out onscreen every now and then.

Alona Alegre has long ago retired. In another world are Leroy, Lou Jr. (Jojo), and Mina (Del Rosario).

Whatever happened to Deborah Sun? And her son Jam Melendez?

The Salvador patriarch, Lou Sr., was said to have sired some 40 offspring.

ILAGAN – The most visible Ilagan is Robert Arevalo, son of actor-composer Tito Arevalo and nephew of directors Gerry de Leon (National Artist) and Conrado Conde.

Actor-singer Janno Gibbs is an Ilagan (mother side, Baby, daughter of the National Artist). Liberty Ilagan is retired. Jay Ilagan is gone. He was the son of pre-war actors Angel Esmeralda and Corazon Noble.

A few years back, there was teenage actor Angelo Ilagan.

Patriarch of the clan was Hermogenes Ilagan of Zarzuela fame.

PADILLA – Unlike the Salvador and Ilagan clans, the Padillas are all over showbiz, the most prominent of whom is Robin, father of Kylie.

The top young actor, Daniel Padilla, is the son of Rommel and former starlet Karla Estrada.

Other Padillas: Zsa Zsa, Gino, Bela, Rustom (now BB Gandanghari), John Regala, Ina Raymundo, Sonny Padilla (international boxing referee, is Zsa Zsa’s father).

The late Rudy Fernandez, “The Other King,” is also a Padilla (mother side).

But comedian Dennis Padilla doesn’t belong to the clan as Padilla is only a screen name.

Years and years back, there were brothers Pempe (Jose Jr.) and Leleng (Carlos) Padilla. Also director Ateng Osorio, Pilar Padilla, and Cristina Aragon (Valentina in the original “Darna”).

The patriarch of the clan was Bulacan Gov. Jose Padilla Sr.

