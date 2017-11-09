2 Nigerians fall in drug buy-bust

By CHITO A. CHAVEZ

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested two Nigerians believed to be members of the dreaded African Drug Syndicate (ADS) in an entrapment operation yesterday in Cavite province.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino presented to media both suspects Solomon Anochiwa and Desmond Ozoma both 34 years old as well as the methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, and P6 million marked money that were confiscated from the suspects.



Anochiwa also known as “Brother’’ presently resides at Saudi Arabia Street, Better Living Subdivision, Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque City while Ozoma gave his addresses at Raya Garden, Bicutan, Parañaque City and Fortanata Village, Parañaque City.

The Nigerian nationals who are both married to Filipinas are engaged in various businesses to cover up their drug deals in the country.

Aquino said at around 12:30 a.m. yesterday joint operatives of PDEA Regional Office V (PDEA ROV) Camarines Sur Provincial Office under Director Christian Frivaldo andPDEA Regional Office IV-A (PDEA ROIV-A) CALABARZON under Director Archie Grande arrested Anochiwa and Ozoma after they conspired in selling three plastic bags containing 1,011.1 grams of shabu worth P6,000,000 to a poseur-buyer along Centennial Road, Kawit, Cavite.

Also seized from the possession of the suspects were one mobile phone and one Toyota Altis colored silver, with plate number YAX-234.

“Besides recruiting Filipinos as drug couriers, ADS members like Anochiwa and Ozoma are actively involved in international drug trafficking using our airports and cyber crimes,” added Aquino.

