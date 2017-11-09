Aquino charged for 2015 massacre

By: Reuters and Czarina Nicole O. Ong

The Ombudsman yesterday filed charges of graft and usurpation of authority against former President Benigno S. Aquino III before the Sandiganbayan for the Mamasapano massacre in Maguindanao in 2015 in which 44 elite policemen were killed.



The commandos’ deaths at the hands of an overwhelming number of rebel gunmen contributed to the stalling of peace efforts with Muslim separatists in Mindanao and were the biggest crisis of Aquino’s presidency from 2010 to 2016.

The Ombudsman said it had charged Aquino following preliminary investigations. It said he allowed suspended Philippine National Police chief Director General Alan L.M. Purisima to work with PNP Special Action Force chief Director Getulio P. Napenas in the planning and execution of “Oplan: Exodus” to catch Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias “Marwan,” in January 2015 and kept Interior and Local Government Secretary Manuel “Mar” A. Roxas II PNP officer-in-charge Deputy Director General Leonardo A. Espina out of the loop.

Charge sheets filed by Assistant Special Prosecutor III Reza Casila-Derayunan said that instead of coordinating with Espina, Aquino opted to give instructions to Purisima and receive reports and recommendations from him.

Aquino, it added, should have respected Purisima’s preventive suspension and talked to Espina, “who had the authority to oversee the preparation for and conduct of Oplan: Exodus.” Oplan Exodus was carried out on the eve of January 24, 2015.

The Ombudsman said because of Aquino’s actions, he caused “damage of public interest” and “damage and prejudice of the State.”

Bail of P40,000 – P30,000 for graft and P10,000 for usurpation – has been recommended for Aquino’s provisional liberty.

