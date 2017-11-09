Blue Dragons seek repeat vs Engineers

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – BulSU vs Lyceum-Batangas

2 p.m. – TIP vs Diliman College

A better playoff position will be on the mind of Diliman College when it takes on also-ran Technological Institute of the Philippines today in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez Collge gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Tip off is at 2 p.m., with the Blue Dragons (8-5) out to snatch solo third and wrap up their elimination round campaign on a high note that will give themselves enough confidence going to the Final Four.

“We know that we will have our hands full against our eventual Final Four opponent so we just want to give ourselves ample momentum ahead of the playoffs. That’s our primary goal, more than anything else, against TIP,” said Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar.

The Engineers, already out of contention with a 4-8 mark, intend to play the spoilers’ role to the hilt as they try to avenge a close 67-65 loss to the Blue Dragons last Sept. 9 and come up with a strong follow-up to a 91-83 victory over the Bulacan State Gold Gears over the weekend.

“It’s a matter of preserving our collective pride,” said TIP tactician Potit de Vera. “We failed to meet our expectations this year but it doesn’t mean that we will just roll over and die. We have to make sure that we will go down fighting.”

Clashing in the 12 noon opener are Lyceum-Batangas and BulSU, both eager to get themselves back on the winning track.

The Pirates (3-8) and the Gold Gears (2-8) are determined to give it their all despite their no-bearing showdown, something that they have initially shown in their thrilling first-round encounter won by Lyceum-Batangas 114-106 in overtime.

“It’s been quite a ride for us in our maiden campaign and I’m hoping that my players will continue to play with the same high intensity and hunger,” said Pirates coach Danilo Acero.

His BulSU counterpart, Toni Tayao, admitted he is expecting the Gold Gears to “come up with a vengeful performance” since they want to finish their campaign on a strong note following a fifth-place finish last year.

