Boxing eyes European consultant

Ricky Vargas has presented the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) roadmap to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the 2018 Asian Games getting special mention.



The ABAP’s presentation was made before the four commissioners of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and executive director Ed Picson said that while the association also gets funding from its benefactor, tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan, government assistance is also paramount.

“The ABAP also depends on government support (to finance its participation overseas),” said Picson, who tacked the technical side of the presentation.

“Everything is geared towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Picson, adding that the ABAP is in the hunt for a foreign coach who will serve as a consultant.

Picson, however, did not name the one he’s eyeing to get to join forces with the national coaching staff made up of brothers Nolito and Roel Velasco and Pat Gaspi.

But Picson says “he’s from Europe.”

Actually, the men’s elite squad has capped their participation for 2017 and will regroup early next year while the women’s will have their last taste of competition in India.

