Rachel Peters vows to work harder in Miss Universe 2017

The pageant season continues to heat up as Rachel Peters, the country’s representative to the 2017 Miss Universe beauty contest in Las Vegas, Nevada, has said that the recent achievements of Filipino beauty queens abroad have inspired her to work harder or do even better.



As she leaves for the Miss Universe pageant on Nov. 11, Peters said: ‘’These girls make me feel really proud. These girls have set the bar so high and that would make me want to work even harder or do even better than I ever imagined.”

“I want to thank these girls for inspiring and motivating us,” said the Filipino-British beauty queen during an interview at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

Asked how ready she is for the Miss Universe contest, Peters said: “It’s taken an army to be ready for this pageant. And yes! I am ready for the Miss Universe pageant.”

Since 2010, the Philippines has consistently placed either in the semi-finals or in the winning circle of the beauty contest.

Maria Venus Raj won 4th runner-up in 2010; Shamcey Supsup, 3rd runner-up, 2011; Janine Tugonon, 1st runner-up, 2012; Ariella Arida, 3rd runner-up, 2013; MJ Lastimosa, semi-finalist, 2014; Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015; and Maxine Medina, semi-finalist.

More than 90 contestants are taking part in the 66th edition of the Miss Universe beauty contest, so far the biggest number in terms of delegates.

Debuting in the pageant are representatives from Armenia, Cambodia, Laos and Nepal.

For the third time, television host-author Steve Harvey will host the beauty pageant at the Axis of Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Nov. 26 (Nov. 27 Manila time).

More queens

Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas and Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 Katarina Sonja Rodriguez are set to vie for international titles in December.

“I am so excited. This is huge for the Philippines. It’s been an amazing year but that does not mean that we have to be slacked and slacked off. We’re gonna work even more harder. And keeping our fingers crossed, we hope to bring home the crown,” Thomas said.

Thomas will compete in the Miss Supranational 2017 pageant in Slovak Republic and Poland on Dec. 1 (Dec. 2 Manila time).

Asked how prepared she is for this contest, Thomas said: “Are we ever ready for anything? In terms of being ready, I feel as though that I have given my 100 percent.”

“Literally, the moment I decided to join Binibini, every single day, I’ve been training, a little bit of everything, every single day. I don’t wanna be like this massive-impulsive that I’m gonna be dramatically changed. I want to progressively change every single day. So probably when coronation night happens, I have arrived my friend. So get ready!” she said.

Rodriguez will represent the Philippines in the Miss Intercontinental pageant in Sri Lanka also in December.

She said that she is looking forward for more beauty queens to win in pageants abroad.

“I am very proud of our two representatives who have gone first and they’ve done so well. They started a streak that keeps me really excited. I am the last to compete but I’ve been looking forward to watching my fellow queens,” said Rodriguez.

