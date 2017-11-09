Rody: PH, US ‘best of friends’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

The Philippines and the United States remain the “best of friends,” President Duterte declared ahead of his first encounter with US President Donald Trump during a regional summit in Vietnam tomorrow.

The President recognized that the United States has provided support for the Philippines “for the longest time,” including its most recent equipment aid to resolve the terror siege in Marawi City.



“I’m not saying this with contempt. We remain to be the best of friends with America,” Duterte said during the 67th anniversary of the Philippine Marine Corps in Taguig City last Tuesday night.

“Most of you, pagkatapos niyan or some of you went to schooling in America, and I do not blame you if your sentiments really remain with the power who helped us for the longest time,” he told Filipino troops.

Duterte used the occasion to thank countries like the United States for helping the government liberate Marawi from terrorist influence.

“Out of gratitude, of course, the United States, for rendering us the equipment. China, for giving us the arms, also the Soviet Union, si President (Vladimir) Putin, also contributed and may – Israel. And the others who lent us the equipments that needed really to win the war,” he said.

According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Manuel Teehankee, Duterte and Trump will have a chance to meet for the first time when they attend a dialogue with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation-Business Advisory Council tomorrow.

The two leaders are the among the 21 Asia-Pacific leaders who will participate in the annual regional talks in Da Nang, a popular resort town in Vietnam. Duterte was expected to arrive in Vietnam last night while Trump will be in Da Nang tomorrow.

Related

comments