Winwyn recalls her parents have given up on pageants

Newly crowned Reina Hispanoamericana Winwyn Marquez has revealed that her parents – veteran stars Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez – do not want her to join pageants anymore after she finished in the semifinals of Bb. Pilipinas 2015 beauty contest.



“To mama, daddy, pangga ko and to my whole family, kayo ang rock ko thank you for being beside me sa lahat lahat even if may point na ayaw niyo na ako sumali kasi nakita niyo kung gaano ako nalungkot pero dahil nakita niyo na gusto ko talaga you guys held my hand all the way to my dream,” said Marquez on her latest Instagram post.

In December 2016, it was reported that Marquez will try again in the Bb. Pilipinas contest. But earlier this year, she decided to compete in the Miss World Philippines beauty pageant now under the helm of popular talent manager Arnold Vegafria.

Marquez, the first Asian to win the beauty contest, recalled her journey to the beauty contest held in Bolivia.

“Some people say its an unknown pageant, a small pageant, an insignificant pageant but if you really do find time to know about it you’ll be surprised what Reina Hispanoamericana is.

“The first few days was really tough kung alam niyo lang and naiyak talaga ako pero I pushed myself and nabuhayan ako ng loob dahil sa mga Pinoy,” she said.

Marquez continued to thank all those who supported her in the international pageant.

“Thank you sa wynaddicts na sobrang pinapasaya ako sa group chat and sa pag update sa lahat. Mga pages who also helped me spread the word for the votes, all fans of my friends – aldub and iba pa..:) my tikis, puks, southville, mga prof ko, tita gelene and sa lahat ng kaibigan ko na simula palang naniwala at walang sawa mag remind na kaya ko at pagalitan pa ako pag nasisisra loob ko.

“MWP family, my sisters, bessie,pj and sir arnold salamat sa lahat ng help sa lahat ng stress natin nalagpasan natin hehe and sa ACES and QUEENS family ko mga mama ko my gosh kayo reason kung bakit mas naging confident ako mag perform, YOU GUYS pushed me and you never gave up on me and thank you soo much kahit minsan nag oover think ako naiintindihan niyo ako hehe (mama j ikaw reason bakit ganito lakad ko mana ako sayo haha – mama ru, momi, tito nad, kuya pau, albert ..sa lahat ng aces and queens i love you),” she added.

Marquez was accompanied by her brother Yeoj and aunt Ailyn when she competed in Bolivia.

“My brother Yeoj and Tita Ailyn, you two stayed with me in Bolivia from day 1 and nakita niyo lahat kung gaano kahirap nagpapasalamat ako na sumama kayo and kayo nag papa ngiti at nag pupush saakin doon pag parang lost na ako you guys made me sane.

“I may not see you all the time in bolivia pero alam ko nakabantay lang kayo para maramdaman ko na di ako nagiisa. sa mga unang araw 2 lang kayo pumapalakpak saakin and sobrang saya ko na nun,” she recalled.

Marquez vowed not to disappoint her supporters and organizers of Reina Hispanoamericana beauty contest.

“I owe you guys so much I love you kuya and tita and To Promociones Gloria thank you for this opportunity and I will not let you down,” she said.

Marquez also thanked her bashers and congratulated all the Filipino beauty queens who have won in pageants abroad recently.

“Sa mga bashers and mga ibang pinoy na hindi naniniwala saakin at sa RHA po salamat padin po dahil sa mga sinabi niyo po saakin mas gusto ko patunayan sa sarili ko na kaya ko.

“Sa mga PH queens mabuhay kayo hindi nila alam gaano kahirap pinag dadaanan natin and saludo ako sainyong lahat! sa mga pinoy naman po na sumuporta saakin dito at sa bolivia and sa buong mundo sana po naging proud kayo para sainyo po toh para sainyo po ang crown na toh para sa Pilipinas at para kay Papa Jesus,” Marquez added.

