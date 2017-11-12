Miss Earth 2017 admits having no BF since birth

AT 26, newly crowned Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco revealed that she never had a boyfriend since birth.

“Yeah it’s true! Actually my mom and my dad were both quite strict with me when I was studying. And I understood why,” said Ibasco, when asked if she really had no boyfriend since birth, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



“And I am the kind of person who is easily distracted. So I also obey them when I was studying because I saw that my education was my priority when I was studying.

“When I grow up, I saw that I would want a marriage as the same as my parents. I would not just want to go for anyone. I would really love to invest in the right person.

Asked how she avoid suitors, Ibasco said: “I told them to wait and you would really see if that person is going to wait for you, if that person is for you.”

For the first time since she was crowned Miss Earth 2017 last Nov. 4, Ibasco opened up about being bashed in the beauty contest.

“I didn’t know the hashtags. Even in Miss Philippines Earth, it was a controversy. That she did so well in the Q&A, she knew the hashtags, she knew the final question. I didn’t know anything about it.

“I prepared for it. And those people who are really trying to say that she’s not deserving, and they didn’t even watch the pageant, maybe they would want to watch it again.

“The contest is fair. That’s what I really want to say especially when I joined Miss Philippines Earth and Miss Earth I know it’s not gonna be easy because it’s here in the Philippines.

“I have to give double or even triple just to prove to people that I was also paralling with other co-candidates the same as they are doing.

The medical physicist from Manila also said that she plans to practice her field after her stint in Miss Earth.

“Right now, I’m planning after my Miss Earth to practice my field of studying which is in the field of radiation oncology as a physicist,” Ibasco said.

She also hopes to teach physics and math again at the University of Sto. Tomas in Manila. “If I’m gonna be given a chance again why not?”

