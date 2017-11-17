Mariel de Leon: ‘Proud of how far I’ve come’

3 SHARES Share Tweet

THOUGH she did not advance to the Top 15 of the Miss International 2017 pageant in Tokyo, Japan last Tuesday, Bb. Pilipinas International Mariel de Leon has said that she is proud of how far she has achieved as a beauty queen.



“I’m so proud of how far I’ve come, how hard I fought and how much I grew & transformed! Strong, empowered, and brave is the new sexy,” said Mariel on Instagram, one day after the Miss International contest.

Mariel, daughter of veteran actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, also said that she gave her all during the competition.

Kevin Lilliana of Indonesia was crowned Miss International 2017, the first for her country in the 57-year history of the pageant.

The full text of Mariel’s post on IG:

“To represent the Philippines on an International stage with 69 other women was something I never thought would be possible for me before! What a feat.

“Thank you Lord for this wonderful and unforgettable experience! As tiring and taxing as it was at times, I enjoyed every moment and I will keep it in my heart forever.

“Thank you to my supporters (both in the PH and around the world for all the wonderful messages) filled with so much love and support! Thank you to my mentors for guiding me and supporting me since 2013.

“Thank you to my family and close friends for loving me sooo much and for being my rock(s) haha.

“I’m so proud of how far I’ve come, how hard I fought and how much I grew & transformed! Strong, empowered, and brave is the new sexy. I still have my Miss International Philippines crown and now I can push my limits even more as to what else I can achieve and give to my fellow Filipinos!

“I know that every time I step on the stage it’s a real gift, so I try not to take it for granted, and I try to make it an experience that the public can really participate in. I gave my all and I know I did amazing therefore I have no regrets! To God be ALL the glory!” said Mariel.

Related

comments