    Pinoy vs Pinoy is awkward – Aldeguer

    November 22, 2017

    By Nick Giongco

    Michael Aldeguer, one of the country’s leading promoters, admits to feeling off at the mere idea of pitting two Filipinos in a world title fight.

    But the Cebu-based boxing man swears that if mandated by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), he will have no choice but to send Jonas Sultan to battle reigning super-flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas.

    “It’s always an awkward scenario when two Filipinos have to fight on a high level especially for a world championship,” said Aldeguer, head of ALA Boxing yesterday.

    The possibility of Ancajas staking the IBF 115-lb throne for the fourth time against Sultan increased following Ancajas’ brutal sixth-round beatdown of Jamie Conlan of Northern Ireland over the weekend.

    Sultan gained the status as mandatory challenger with a victory over former world champion Johnreil Casimero in a title eliminator a few months ago, a fight wherein Aldeguer admitted to feeling “awkward.”

    “We experienced an awkward feeling when Sultan won over Casimero as our country needs more world champions and by eliminating another potential Filipno fighter especially a great champion as Casimero does not help Philippine boxing at all,” said Aldeguer, whose father Tony is regarded as the godfather of the Cebu fight game.

    comments
    • Teddy Reynoso

      Awkward? Why? It is not as if we are wanting in deserving world class fighters at 115. Top flight Pinoy.fighters are virtually crowding at that weight class. Aside from Ancajaa and Sultan, we have Aston Palicte, Rene Dacquel, even Johnriel Casimero to mention just the more prominent ones. It cannot be avoided as many of them are highly rated particularly by the IBF which belt at super flyweight is held by Jerwin. American, British Japanese, Thai Mexican, Puerto Rican even South Korean boxers have been fighting one another for world titles since decades back and felt no guilt or awkwardness doing it. In fact, they look at it as a confirmation of their superiority over other nationals in the sport. In the undercards of Ancajas title defense in Ireland, two South Africans even battle for the world bantamweight title with Zolani Tete knocking out his compatriot in a flash and felt no guilt doing so. It’s just work, nothing personal.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      I remember in the 60s, Flash Elorde fought Rene Barrientos and Barrientos fought Pedro Adigue. At that time we were even in dearth of talents to vie for world championships but that did not prevent said all Pinoy confrontation. I also remember Erbito Salavarria, Bermane Villacampo, Ric Magramo fighting in a series to determine who among them was worthy to vie for world title at flyweight. Top Pinoys fighting among themselves in the ring is therefore not new or eeriely bad. It’s the survival of the fittest and the determination of the most deserving of the best. It is also a gauge to avoid possible shameful performance by untested but highly favored or hyped wards. A a what happened when Jongjong Pacquing was timely exposed by a fellow Pinoy in tuneup preparatory to his challenge for the world super lightweight title in the mid 80s.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      It’s precisely such mentality that is setting back the full development of Philippine boxing. There’s more money fighting foreigners abroad even at the risk of losing the the hard earned championship. It seems Aldeguer would rather a Pinoy to lose the title to a foreigner than to fellow Pinoy. What warped thinking!

    • Bobby Lopez

      I respect your opinion Mr. Reynoso and you have a point, but we have lots of Filipinos that feels the same way as I do and same with Mr. Aldeguer. We don’t have enough boxers and we don’t generate enough boxers in such quality and quantity compare to the Mexicans. We can gauge our boxer’s quality in the same fashion Ancajas team took, by way of fighting foreigners. If you will also look at it economically there’s not enough money to be made to be fighting Pinoy vs Pinoy, now if you will pit Jerwin Ancajas against Cuadras or Estarada, you can be sure we have plenty of money on the table. Now if you have Sultan vs Ancajas, how many foreign broadcasters will be interested enough to buy that show? It all boils down to economics, Gonzales, Ruvingsai, Alfai, Cuadras, Estrada and Inoue will definitely bring money on the bargaining table, fighting your own compatriots will only bring disappointment and letdown to Pinoys like me when I know there’s plenty of foreign boxers available to fight for glory and country!

      • Teddy Reynoso

        I have been a boxing follower since my grade school days in the 60s and I can tell you that back in those days we never felt anything bad and wrong about Pinoys fighting fellow Pinoys for major titles, local or international because that’s important, integral and inevitable part, I would say requirement of the sport. If you look at the record of many old time Pinoy boxing greats, you will see that many of their earlier or later wins and losses came against fellow Pinoys because that’s how they build up their reputations or help build the career of up and comers. Even Pacquiao has first to pass his baptism of fire and prove himself against local opposition in his rise to stardom. I could tell you most definitely that such thinking of yours is precisely what is killing it has killed Philippine boxing as a local industry and former prime sports entertainment fare among Pinoys.

        • Bobby Lopez

          Thank you Mr Reynoso for your response, you have good points but I will stand on my own opinion. Of course I agree with you that local fights among fellow Pinoys are a must because that’s the only way they can build up their fighting records. But in a Championship level I’m still hoping that our Boxers will venture and will get more chances to fight outside the Philippines. There’s too many Mexicans fighters to be fought for money ang glory much like the same way Manny had proven many times! Manny Pacquiao had paved the way and Pinoy fighters are well known around the world. Manny, Donaire, Viloria and Ancajas have shown their Championship caliber, it is just a matter of givng the rest of our up and coming fighters a chance to fight and further exposures by foreign promoters. Peace Mr. Reynoso it’s just my opinion and nothing personal!

    • Teddy Reynoso

      As a prime local boxing promoter, Michael Aldeguer should be at the forefront of dispelling such stupid notion that was nonexistent during the real golden age of Philippine boxing in the prewar through to the 60s ,70s and 80s of which his late lamented father was a part of But sadly, the younger Aldeguer is more concerned with the.get rich quick business side than the long term developmental aspect of boxing as many of his peers contemporaries are. SADLY.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      I am excited to see for the first time world class Pinoy fighters show their wares against each other. That’s the essence of consumate professionalism in boxing. Pro boxing has never been about nationality as it has always been a universal sport appreciated by fans and followers of whatever race.