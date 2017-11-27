Public warned vs fake soap, shampoo

The Food Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against counterfeit Dove and Tresemme products that are being sold in the market.



According to an FDA advisory, the presence of counterfeit “Dove Nutritive Solutions Oxygen & Nourishment Shampoo” and “Tresemme Smooth & Shine Shampoo” have been verified by its Market Authorization Holder (MAH), Unilever Philippines, Inc.

“In light of the above, the public is advised to be vigilant against buying and using the aforementioned counterfeit cosmetic products,” the FDA said.

Just last Thursday, the FDA warned consumers on the health risks posed by counterfeit medicines and other health products in the local market.

“Counterfeit products, not having gone through the required safety assessment and the verification process of the FDA, pose potential health hazards to the consuming public,” FDA said.

FDA directed all concerned establishments not to distribute the said counterfeit products to avoid facing regulatory actions and sanctions. (Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce)

