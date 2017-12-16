Melindo braces for Tokyo war

125 SHARES Share Tweet

Heated sparring sessions with ALA Boxing stablemates have been helping Milan Melindo get sharp and focused for his landmark unification world light-flyweight title fight on Dec. 31 in Tokyo.



Melindo, the International Boxing Federation 108-lb ruler, remains in the thick of his buildup for his scheduled 12-round duel with World Boxing Association titlist Ryoichi Taguchi of Japan.

According to Edito Villamor, tasked to supervise Melindo’s preparations, the Filipino champion has been rapidly progressing after banging bodies with fellow world champ Donnie Nietes and the promising duo of Jonas Sultan and KJ Cataraja.

The fight will be staged at the Ota City Gymnasium with Melindo aching to return home on New Year’s Day 2018 with the IBF belt still strapped around his waist and clasping onto Taguchi’s WBA belt as well.

A fee days ago, Melindo’s training was shot by a visiting TV crew from Japan and the amiable boxer readily agreed to be filmed for promotional purposes in Japan.

Melindo won the IBF crown with a stunning first-round knockout of Akira Yaegashi in Tokyo last May.

In his first defense two months ago, Melindo barely kept the title after a tough bout with Hekki Budler of South Africa.

Related

comments