Boy, 14, killed on way to church

A supposed Simbang Gabi went tragic after a 14-year-old boy was shot dead by an unidentified man in Navotas City, two days before Christmas.



Navotas City police said Jimboy Empasis, 14, out-of-school youth, of Barangay NBBN, succumbed to a gunshot wound in the head.

Initial investigation showed that Empasis and his friends were on their way to church around 2:15 a.m. when a group of men, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, approached them.

The two groups had a heated argument, police said.

Lorenzo Apolinario, Empasis’ friend, told police that they immediately left the men.

However, upon reaching Martinico Street, an unidentified man onboard a white motorcycle shot Empasis once in the head, police said.

He was rushed to Tondo Medical Hospital where he later died.

Recovered from the scene was an spent of an unknown caliber of firearm.

Police are now conducting follow-up operation to identify and apprehend the suspects. (Kate Louise B. Javier)

