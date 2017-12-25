Rescuers give up hope of finding mall survivors

by Argyll B. Geducos & Antonio L. Colina IV

President Duterte broke down into tears after visiting the families of those feared dead in Saturday’s deadly fire that destroyed a big portion of NCCC Mall in Davao City.



Accompanied by by his son, Davao City vice-mayor Paolo and Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, Duterte made an unannounced visit during the wee hours yesterday to talk with the victims’ families.

At one point, Duterte pulled out a handkerchief to wipe off his tears while listening to one of the grieving family member.

The President also talked with Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Romulo Valles, Monsignor Paul Cuison, and to the nuns who were offering spiritual support to the families of victims trapped inside the burning mall.

Chances of survival among 37 people trapped during the fire are virtually nil, according to Davao Mayor Sara Duterte based on the assessment made by fire officials.

Thick smoke and intense heat made it difficult for firefighters to enter the mall, hours after the fire was contained.

Shortly after Sara’s declaration, one of the bodies was pulled out of the rubble inside the facility’s comfort room on the fourth floor where most of the trapped workers reportedly huddled shortly after the fire broke out at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The trapped victims are employees of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm.

The mayor meantime instructed personnel of the BFP not to stop their operation until all victims’ remains are accounted for.

“As of 11:20 a.m., the personnel of Bureau of Fire and Protection continue their retrieval operation. They will not stop until they found the 36 there,” Duterte-Carpio said.

She assured the relatives of the fire victims of assistance from the city government.

“The city will take care of the needs of the families,” she added.

The families have been transferred to the third floor of the JICA building while waiting for news about their loved ones. (With a report from PNA)

