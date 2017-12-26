1 rebel killed as Army battles 20 NPAs

CAMP G. NAKAR, Lucena City – Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) reported here that a local terrorist was killed and several high-powered firearms were recovered, two days before Christmas by Alfa Company of 2nd Infantry Battalion (2IB) in an encounter with 20 New People’s Army (NPA) at Barangay Obongon Diot, Baleno, Masbate.



Colonel Teody Toribio, acting chief of command’s Public Information Office said the rebel was killed after a 45-minute firefight with the rebels then withdrew toward different directions bringing with them their wounded comrades as traces of bloodstain were visible along their route of withdrawal. Though, there was no reported casualty on the military forces around 7:15 a.m

Lieutenant Colonel John Oliver Gabun, commanding officer of the 2nd Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army said, “the encounter happened when the platoon of Captain Lucas, while conducting combat operation received an information from a civilian tipster about the presence of the NPAs in the area who were conducting extortion activities and threatening the people to support violent armed struggle.

Toribio said operating troops recovered an M14 rifle, two M16 rifles, an M79 grenade launcher, ICOM radio, laptop computer, an improvised explosive device (IED), bandoleer with four magazines for M14, five rounds of ammunition for 40MM grenade launcher, 353 rounds ammunition for M60 machine gun, two long magazines for M16, cell phone and voluminous subversive documents of high intelligence value. (Danny Estacio)

