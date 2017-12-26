BPO workers call for swift mall fire probe

Business process outsourcing (BPO) workers on Monday called for the swift and thorough investigation on the mall fire in Davao City during the weekend.

The BPO Industry Employees’ Network (BIEN) issued the appeal after getting reports that are occupational safety and health standards (OSHS) violations within NCCC mall.

“We demand immediate, independent and thorough [probe] of the fire that led to the tragic death of scores of individuals,” BIEN said.

It said the NCCC mall management should be held accountable if it would be proven it has indeed committed lapses in OSHS compliance.

The remains of an employee of American BPO firm, Survey Sampling International, was recovered from the gutted mall. Authorities are still trying to find the remains of the 36 other people in the mall, who are still missing but believed to have already perished from the incident.

BIEN commemorated Christmas day yesterday with a candle-lighting activity in Makati City to mourn for the victims of the NCCC mall fire. (Samuel Medenilla)

