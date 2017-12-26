Three achievers

IN SHOWBIZ – Needless to say, there are more than three achievers in showbiz. But for a start, Highspeed names only three… to be followed by other showbiz achievers in time.



Highspeed starts with WILLIE REVILLAME, who may well be called TV entertainer of the year. His daily (Monday to Friday) afternoon game show on GMA is more than that. It’s also a reality and talent show. Think of those real-life stories of contestants which reduce audiences to tears. And the talents of singers, dancers, instrumentalists, acrobats, magicians shown in The Will to Win portion. Also those beauties in the search for Gandang Pilipina.

Not to forget, instant comedy. One time the camera caught a woman in the audience rushing to the rest room…losing and finding her way. It was hilarious.

Next is VIC SOTTO, outstanding host-actor and father. All his children are accomplished.

Oyo and Danica, married to lovely Kristine Hermosa and top cager Marc Pingris. Mother is Dina Bonnevie. Vico, one of the youngest councilors of Pasig City. Mother is Coney Reyes. Paulina, painter with one-woman exhibit to her name.

Mother is Angela Luz, whose father is National Artist Arturo Luz.

Remember that Vic’s a new father to a baby girl at 60-plus. Mother is Pauleen Luna.

Vic has an entry to the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival, “Meant to Beh,” meant for the whole family.

The third is BABY R. NEBRIDA, writer-producer-director, charitable worker, and Marian devotee. On the eve of her 70th birthday last Dec. 9, Baby was named one of the “Women of Significance” by the Department of Tourism, with Secretary Wanda Teo leading the awarding rites at the Sofitel Hotel. Yes, Baby’s proudly 70…after all, she looks and acts 20 years younger.

Earlier this year, Baby’s “Across the Crescent Moon” was named best picture by the Catholic Mass Media Awards and the International Film Festival Manhattan.

Every Christmas Eve for many years, Baby and her husband Gene Ballesty and children Christie and Jodi visit some depressed areas in Quezon City to feed hungry residents. They bring really good food – lechon, fried chicken, pasta, and dessert.

By the way, the theme of Baby’s birthday (and thanksgiving) party last Dec. 10 was the swinging ‘70s. You know flowers and headbands and fashionable and colorful costumes. Music was provided by the Moonstruck band.

