Aliens advised to report to BI

By Jun Ramirez

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) advised all foreign nationals registered with the agency that they have to report in person to the nearest immigration office for their annual report starting on January and until March 1 next year.



BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the annual report of aliens is required under the 1951 alien registration act and those who do not comply may be fined or imprisonment for violating the law.

Morente explained that under the said act, all BI-registered aliens are obliged to report to the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila, or the nearest participating BI field, satellite or extension office in their place within the first 60 days of every calendar year.

BI-registered aliens are resident foreign nationals who have been issued immigrant or non-immigrant visas and are holders of the alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card).

Morente said that in making the annual report, each alien must present his original ACR I-Card and his confirmation number if he made an appointment via the bureau’s 2018 annual report online system and pay a P300 annual report fee and R10 legal research fee.

“For aliens who are not in the Philippines during the annual reporting period, they shall make the report within 30 days from the date of their return to the country, provided they have valid re-entry permits,” the BI chief added.

He further said that in the case of alien minors aged 14 years and below, it shall be the duty of their parent or guardian to make the report on their behalf.

Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, BI alien registration division chief, disclosed that application forms, guidelines and information on the conduct of THE 2018 annual report can be downloaded from the BI website at www.immigration.gov.ph.

