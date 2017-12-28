71 rescued from boats swept away by ‘Vinta’

By BETHEENA KAE UNITE

An undetermined number of fishermen remained missing two days after 71 were rescued near Pamilikan Island in Mapun, Tawi-Tawi.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) yesterday confirmed the rescue and the death of two fishermen.



Survivors said 26 motorized boats were swept away by rough seas spawned by tropical storm Vinta last Monday. They told the PCG that roughly 15 to 19 men were on board each banca.

Captain Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the fishermen tried to seek shelter on Mangsee Island in Palawan, but were battered by big waves.

“Hindi mai-account ng ating station commander doon sa area kung ilan lahat ito sapagkat ang sinasabi ng crew na nasa ospital – minsan sinasabi na ang tantiya nila 15 sila sa bangka minsan 19. So pinapalagay namin, kung halimbawang ganun yung figures nila baka kalahati pa yung nawawala and that is what we are doing right now,” Balilo said.

Balilo said they are talking to the fishermen to verify the exact number of missing fishermen, although adding that the working figure for now is another half are missing.

“Hindi ko alam kung ano ang naging dahilan kung lumihis ang bagyo at inabot sila but these are fishermen, mga beterano sila. Hindi rin natin alam kung ano ang tatahakin ng bagyo at siguro maaaring tinamaan sila, maaaring lumihis ng konti at nakashelter naman sila. Alam naman nila ang dapat na pag-iingat kaya lang talagang ‘yun ang nangyari, inabot sila ng bagyo,” Balilo said.

Balilo said the PCG remains hopeful that the missing fishermen are still alive and will be found.

“We are hopeful because in cases like this, sometimes they are swept away to nearby coastal barangays and were rescued by locals there or by transiting vessels. We issued a mariner already at hopefully magkaroon ng magandang resulta at umaasa ako na meron pang buhay sa mga nawawala,” Balilo said.

Rescue operations are continuing, he said.

