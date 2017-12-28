Marcial on PBA post: Never in my dreams

Willie Marcial never thought he’d one day assume the lead role of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

A long-time media bureau chief of Asia’s first professional basketball league, Marcial admits that his appointment as Officer-In-Charge (OIC) only sank in when he was told that he will earn the nomination of the PBA Board.



“Nag-sink in lang sa akin nung nagsasabi na iyung ibang board members na ine-name ako as OIC of the PBA… pero sa totoo lang hindi ko naisip iyon,” said Marcial yesterday in an interview with the Bulletin.

“Ang focus ko naman kasi is iyung liga, and also is commissioner,” said Marcial, referring to outgoing league chief Chito Narvasa, whose term ends on Dec. 31.

The position of OIC was initially offered to operations head Rickie Santos but only seven board members supported the move.

The seven members make up the group that proposed that Narvasa step down after approving the unpopular deal that sent Kia’s top 2017 top rookie to San Miguel.

Narvasa eventually resigned from his post last Dec. 17 prior to the opening of the league’s 43rd Season, but was asked by the board – chaired by TNT’s Ricky Vargas – to stay until the end of the year.

The board appointed Marcial as OIC and his term will officially start Jan. 4 although he already told the board that his term is good for only a month, or if it will be extended, until after the PBA finds a new commissioner.

When he assumes as OIC, Marcial will be the first in a decade to hold the position after Sonny Barrios initially took a similar role before finally becoming the head of the PBA.

Marcial’s best asset is his ‘affable’ personality that he gets along with people, from team owners, to board members, team officials, coaches, players, utilities, PBA staff and sportswriters.

But when Marcial formally assumes office, he knows that he has to set aside many things that could conflict with his position to ensure that the league runs smoothly.

