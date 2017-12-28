NCCC’s disaster team member died as mall inferno’s hero

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Ni Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – The management of NCCC Mall here hailed one of their employees who perished in the fire over Christmas weekend, a hero.

In a statement, NCCC management said Melvin Gaa died doing his job as the mall’s safety officer.



Thea Padua, NCCC Mall spokesperson, said Melvin was identified by his wife Rosela Tuesday night as one of 36 persons recovered by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Monday night near the lobby of the Research Now and Survey Sampling International (SSI) office in the mall’s fourth floor.

Melvin’s identification led SSI to revise its earlier estimate of dead employees from 37 to 36.

The addition of Melvin’s name increases the number of possible fire casualties to 38, from an earlier 37.

The NCCC Mall recognized Melvin’s effort to save as many lives as he can during the tragic incident.

Padua said Melvin was a member of the NCCC Emergency Action Team (NEAT) who helped guide to an escape route 83 SSI employees as well as an estimated 700 mall personnel including visitors as the fire broke out.

“Melvin had already brought down several SSI employees and was already seen having safely exited the building at the ground floor. But instead of remaining downstairs, he went upstairs again to try to save more people,” said Padua.

“We offer his family our sympathies and recognize with deepest gratitude Melvin’s sacrifice,” she added.

As of 2:30 a.m. yesterday, the city government said 36 of the 37 bodies recovered have been identified. A DNA test will be done to identify the remaining cadaver, which could take at least a month to complete.

There are at least two other SSI employees yet to be accounted for, namely, Mikko Demafeliz and Alexandra Moreno.

Those confirmed dead, includes Jeffrey Sismar, Mary Louielyn Bongcayao, Kurtchin Angela Bangoy, Joy Pabelonia, Christen Garzon, Jim Benedict Quimsing, Jonas Basalan, Jessica Samontina, Venus Joy Quimpo, Jimboy Limosnero, Christine Joy Ferraren, Rosyl Montanez, Missy Rose Artiaga, Rhenzi Nova

Muyco, Ivan Nebelle Roble, Elyn Joy Yorsua, Shiela Mae Bacaling, Roderick Antipuesto, Nancy Loyd Abad, Jessica Solis, Charlyn Liwaya, Melvin Gaa, Regine Generales, Gantioco Celestial,

Apple Jane Celades, Ian Kiem Adlawan, Lister Jade Entera, Analiza Piñajiro, Christine Alviola, Roderick Constantinopla, Dresiree Gayle Zacarias, Johani Matundo, Iana Apalacio, Maryjoy Daloro, Randy Balcao, and Janine Joy Obo.

Some of the bodies have already been claimed by relatives, while the rest are at a funeral home waiting for proof of identification.

Related

comments