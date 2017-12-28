Sexual abuse by powerful men

‘FEMINISM’ – That’s the word of the year… according to Merriam-Webster dictionary. Most apt as 2017 saw women denouncing the sexual abuse of powerful men in the worlds of entertainment, sports, media, business, and politics.



It’s defined as the “organized activity on behalf of women’s right and interest.”

No wonder then that Time named “Silence Breaker” – those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment – Person of the Year.

Time’s cover featured Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler, and others who say they’ve been sexually harassed by high and mighty men. No use naming the sexual predators… they’ve been exposed and some fired from their works.

Of course, some young men – mostly aspiring actors – complain they’ve been victimized by DOGS (read dirty old gays).

Earlier two other dictionaries named “fake news” and “complicit” words of the year.

HOSTED BY – Now on to a more beautiful topic…as contributed by Mel Caparas. Three international pageants were hosted by Manila recently.

Miss Asia-Pacific – won by Francielly Ouriques of Brazil. Runners-up: Acacia Walker (Australia), Valeria Cardona (Honduras). Morgan Doelwijt (The Netherlands), Ilene de Vera (Philippines).

Miss Wolrd Tourism Ambassador – won by Aibedullina Talliya of Russia. Runners-up: Lien Phuong (Vietnam), Francisca Cebilos (Chile), Johanna Acs (Germany), Talitha Bothma (South Africa).

Mrs. World Peace – won by Le Thi Thai Phuong (Vietnam), Runners-up: Laura Cottea (Romania), Marsya Safira (Indonesia), Sarah Jane Real ( Philippines), Lorena Rosales (Guatemala).

Other international pageants staged this year in Manila were Man of the World, Mrs. Tourism Pageants, Mister Grand International, Mr. Universe Tourism.

