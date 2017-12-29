Christmas tragedies

By Johnny Dayang

Filipino Christmas observance is a cherished tradition of our Catholic heritage. Although certain Christian sects do not give Christmas as much importance as Catholics do, Filipinos have developed a unique culture that makes the yuletide season as a time for family and group reunions and homecomings.



For politicos, Christmas offers myriad opportunities to mingle with their constituents, gather partisan stalwarts, and escape the opportunistic practice of asking politicians for lechon and expensive gifts.

Last December 13, the PDP-Laban scheduled a Christmas gala party at the five-star Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The event, however, became an occasion for discord among the party’s major leaders, particularly between the House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III who was belatedly informed about the affair and almost skipped it.

Pimentel, PDP-Laban national president, was not informed on time because he still had a Senate session that day. This obviously irritated the senator who arrived late in the evening and failed to greet President Rodrigo Duterte who left the venue early. He reportedly turned to the organizers and asked why he was not informed before hand about the party and why it was not reset considering the leaders’ conflicting schedules. One thing led to another, creating an impression that the rumored rift within the party is deeper than generally suspected.

At the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the post-party event saw. Sandra Cam, a newly appointed director, blowing the whistle and exposed the PCSO Christmas party at the Shangri-la Hotel cost the agency a whooping PhP10 million. The extravagant celebration took place at a time when thousands of poor Filipinos have been displaced by calamities around the country.

PCSO chairman Alexander Balutan promptly corrected the cited figure and said it cost only PhP6 million, which was not that lavish considering that more than 1,200 of their personnel attended the event. He explained that a large part of the amount went to raffle prizes and gifts. For certain, the ostentatious party does not conform with PCSO’s charity mission.

In Davao City, the City Hall Christmas party was cancelled following serious threats from Typhoon ‘Vinta’ which subsequently left about 200 people dead. Shortly after, a blaze gutted the city’s popular mall and killed 38 persons aside others injured. These virtually negated hopes for the usual happy new year celebration for many families.

