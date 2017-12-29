Edgar Allan quitting gay roles after win

by Nestor Cuartero

EDGAR ALLAN, IKAW NA: True to expectation, most everyone’s prediction, fearless forecast, that Edgar Allan Guzman was to run away with an acting award at the MMFF 2017 was realized Wednesday night Dec. 27 at the Kia Theater in Cubao.



EA won as best supporting actor for his role as the flamboyant best friend of Joross Gamboa in “Deadma Walking,” the surprise hit of the current filmfest.

The film is based on the screenplay of the same name which won the 2nd Prize in the Screenplay division of the 2016 Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, the most prestigious literary prize in the Philippines. Past winners in the same category include the blockbuster romance-comedy “That Thing Called Tadhana.”

The story revolves around gay BFFs (best friends for life) John and Mark whose friendship is put to test when one of them is diagnosed with a terminal illness and asks the other to help him stage his fake death, wake, and funeral as his dying wish. The result is a comedy of “deadly” proportions.

PRAYING TO SAINT CLAIRE: Before proceeding to the awards ceremony, Edgar Allan visited the Saint Claire monastery in Cubao to pray.

His wish was granted.

EA shared his award with Joross, who was nominated for best actor. In an earlier interview, both actors said their only wish is for “Deadma Walking” to make money.

The heavens also hear their prayer. “Deadma” is among the top five money-makers in the MMFF. It also won a special award for Best Float.

STOP GAY ROLES MUNA: After “Deadma Walking,” EA hopes to stay away from gay roles – momentarily.

He has played a number of them on both TV and movies that he’s afraid he might get typecast in the long run.

Edgar Allan earlier won a 2011 Golden Screen best actor award for his lead role in “Ligo na U, Lapit na Me.”

