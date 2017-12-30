Atom, Gabbi, Joseph host 3 new online shows

By Nestor Cuartero

ATOM THE NEW STAR: Is Atom Araullo really the new, fair-haired boy of GMA News and Public Affairs?

Fast-paced development in the new network transferee’s career point to such an observation.

On Christmas week, GMA hosted a media lunch announcing three new online shows catering to millennials to be hosted by Atom, Joseph Morong and Gabbi Garcia, respectively.



THREE NEW ONLINE SHOWS: Beginning January 1, netizens will be able to watch GMA ONE Online Exclusives on GMA’s Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/gmanetwork) featuring not just one, but three shows: “Adulting with Atom Araullo”, “#Goals with Gabbi Garcia”, and “Fact or Fake with Joseph Morong”.

In “Adulting with Atom Araullo”, the new GMA Public Affairs host joins millennials in their journey towards adulthood. Atom gives netizens a peek at his everyday struggles as he faces the responsibilities of being on his own, and living on a budget. And yes, Atom also shares tips on love: how does one go through courtship and online dating?

KIKAY TIPS: Meanwhile, get inspired by Millennial It Girl Gabbi Garcia’s videos as she shares her personal objectives in“#Goals with Gabbi Garcia”. A show that will definitely tickle the fancy of kikays out there, “#Goals with Gabbi Garcia” sees Gabbi exploring her goals in beauty, style, makeup, travel, and music.

FAKE NEWS BEWARE: Kapuso reporter Joseph Morong, on the other hand, debunks false news items in “Fact or Fake with Joseph Morong”. As more news sources are available online, Joseph will try to help millennials spot fake news.

“Fact or Fake’ goes back to one of the tenets of journalism which is fact-checking,” Joseph explains. “In the program, we’re going to define what fake news is as opposed to mistakes, misinformation, and disinformation.’’

