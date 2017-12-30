More achievers

LADY PRODUCERS – The last time, Highspeed named three achievers: TV entertainer of the year Willie Revillame, TV host-actor Vic Sotto, and writer-director-producer and Marian devotee Baby R. Nebrida.



More achievers, starting with two lady producers.

Mother Lily Monteverde who loves movies with a passion. She carries on despite the daunting obstacles, assisted by daughter Roselle. Expect Mother to produce more movies in 2018.

Ms. Baby Go, indie producer like no other. Imagine all those awards her films got here and abroad. Indie Bravo, indeed.

DRAMA ANTHOLOGIES – Charo Santos and Mel Tiangco for hosting long-running drama anthologies.

Charo “Maalaala Mo Kaya” for ABS-CBN, where new directors are tapped and young stars turn into real actors.

Mel Tiangco “Magpakailanman” for GMA, which tackles relevant and contemporary issues.

HELPING HAND – Lending a helping hand to needy televiewers are Vicky Morales (“Wish Ko Lang,” GMA), and Julius Babao and Karen Davila, for “Mission Impossible” and “May Puhunan,” respectively, both for ABS-CBN.

Vicky and Julius make wishes come true, while Karen gives incentives to small businessmen (and women).

Korina Sanchez’s “Rated K” on ABS-CBN also lend helping hand every now and then, especially to schoolchildren.

LONG LIVE THE KING ! – Of course to the King of Primetime, Coco Martin, thanks to “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on ABS-CBN. After two years, the action-drama on primetime is still unbeatable.

As they say, “Long live the King!”

Other primetime royalty include KathNiel, Dingdong Dantes, Dennis Trillo, Marian Rivera, Bea Alonzo.

In years past, Richard Gutierrez was the undisputed Primetime King, thanks to all those GMA topraters.

