Pacquiao, Topex headline S+A’s year-ender special

Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson headline the second part of ABS-CBN S+A’s two-part year-ender special “The Final Score” which will be aired on New Year’s Day at 10 p.m. on S+A and S+A HD.



Anchored by TJ Manotoc and Dyan Castillejo, the special feature looks back at the momentous championships and memorable athletic performances that made 2017 a memorable year in sports with exclusive in-depth interviews with Pacquiao and Robinson.

The second part, dubbed “#Redemption,” features Topex and “People’s Champion” Pacquiao, who will share the challenges they faced in their respective disciplines.

The former SSC-R Stag will recount the hard work they put in ahead of the Pirates’ historic season, his unusual coaching methods off the court, and the pain and lessons learned after their Finals loss to defending champions San Beda Red Lions.

Manny, on the other hand, will reminisce about the highs of his career and how his stinging defeat at the hands of Jeff “The Brisbane Hornet” Horn this year made him tougher in life and inside the ring.

Aside from that, “#Redemption” will also give spotlight to the biggest upsets in the sporting world this year, and the NBA Finals last June that saw the Golden State Warriors take the NBA crown back from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

