Rebels abduct high-ranking police officer

By MALU CADELINA MANAR

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Suspected communist guerillas abducted the deputy chief of police of the municipality of President Roxas Thursday in North Cotabato.

Chief Insp. Andres Sumugat, chief of the President Roxas PNP, confirmed the kidnapping of his deputy, Insp. Menardo Cui, Sr., while inside HMB KTV Bar and Lodging House located along the boundary of Barangays Tuael and Poblacion around 8:30 p.m.



Cui, at that time, was off duty, according to Sumugat.

Cui, together with a male friend and two female workers of the KTV bar were having a videoke and drinking session when two armed men entered their area.

The suspects allegedly pointed their guns at Cui and ordered him to board a motorcycle parked just outside the establishment.

Bar employee Jensan Nacua told authorities that he saw at least two motorbikes, one a Honda wave and another Suzuki, just a few meters away from the establishment where Cui was last seen.

The suspects, with Cui as hostage, sped towards the hinterlands of Magpet town in North Cotabato.

Cui is the second police officer the NPA abducted in 2017.

In June 14, communist guerillas operating in Cotabato and Bukidnon areas snatched Police Officer 1 Bristol Catalan of the Makilala PNP at Barangay Katipunan, this city.

He was released almost five months later in Magpet town, also in North Cotabato.

