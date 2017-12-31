Chinese traders caught selling illegal firecrackers

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna – Three Chinese traders were arrested by police at Barangay II-C (Uson) here, early Friday morning, having been caught red-handed selling illegal firecrackers.



Superintendent Vicente Cabatingan, city police chief, said suspects Qingzhong Chen, 34, Zeny Qing, 30, and Chen Yanyan, 37, were caught around 4 a.m., following a buy-bust operation.

Confiscated from their possession were 15 different types of illegal firecrackers including Eagles King, Pacquiao, Ultraman, Sawa, Happy Fireball, Whistle Bombs, Bawang, Pop-pop, Five Star Rebentadors, Roman Candle, Palipao, Lucky 7, Special Silver Fountain, and 500 rounds of Diamond firecrackers. (Danny J. Estacio)

