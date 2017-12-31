Infrastructure boom in Gen. Trias

1 SHARES Share Tweet

GENERAL TRIAS, Cavite – On the occasion of General Trias’ cityhood anniversary, Mayor Antonio Ferrer presented infrastructure projects his team has completed this year.



Among these is a new two-storey building at South Square Village in Barangay Pasong Kawayan II, which is meant to house the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Another two-storey multi-purpose hall was completed in Barangay Bacao II to serve as evacuation center during emergencies.

Ferrer said 50 housing units have been built in Barangay Santiago with 86 more to be delivered soon.

Barangay Pasong Camachile I and Barangay Pinagtipunan now also house two multi-purpose covered courts for sports and recreation.

To address the increasing school population, Ferrer said two four-storey buildings were built in Governor Luis Ferrer II senior high school at South Square Village, providing 40 additional classrooms.

A third 4-storey, 8-classroom building is also due for completion in the first quarter of the year, according to Ferrer.

To decongest major thoroughfares, alternate routes were opened from Centennial Road to Bacao I, to Antel Grand Village, to Bacao II and to San Juan II via NIA Road.

Related

comments