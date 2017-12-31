Mga volunteers, kailangan ng DSWD

Patuloy ang panawagan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) para sa mga volunteers ukol sa kanilang disaster aid repacking activities para sa mga pamilya na naapektuhan ng sakuna sa bansa.



Ayon kay Sophie Mendiola ng Production Management Division ng National Resource Operations Center (NROC), umaabot ng halos 600 kada araw ang bilang ng mga tao na nagpupunta sa kanilang tanggapan para maging volunteers.

Noong December 26, nakapag-empake ang DSWD ng mahigit 41,600 family food packs dahil na din sa tulong nga mga volunteers.

Target ng DSWD na makapag-produce ng 80,000 family food packs kada araw na ayon kay DSWD OIC Secretary Emmanuel Leyco ay makakamtam lamang kung magkakaroon ng sapat na volunteers.

“Right now, we are in need of night shift volunteers who will render their time within 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” ani Leyco.

Sa mga nais tumugon sa panawagan, maaring kontakin ang DSWD sa numerong (02) 553 9864 (landline) at 0930 7669595 (mobile phone).

“We thank everyone who volunteered their time and energy to help us repack relief goods to be distributed to disaster victims. Your time is the most precious gift you have given those in need this holiday season,” dagdag ni Leyco.

Ang mga relief goods ay ipamimigay naman sa mga nabiktima ng Marawi siege maging ang mga biktima ng bagyong Urduja at Vinta. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

