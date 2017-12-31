More and more achievers

by Ronald Constantino

MORE & MORE – This is the third column focused on achievers. Yes, more & more.

– The shift from ABS-CBN to GMA, where his talent is more tapped. After exploring the Philippine seas – from Mindanao to the Visayas to Luzon – perhaps Atom could visit the country’s mountains and forests and discover more flora and fauna.

Also, eagerly awaited is his first film for director Mike de Leon, no less, “Citizen Jake.”

BARBIE FORTEZA – In the words of director Louie Ignacio, “I see Barbie not as a young star, but more of a serious actress.” Barbie’s received an international best actress award for “Laut.”

Louie directs Barbie in “Almost a Love Story,” opposite Derrick Monasterio and with Lotlot de Leon and Ana Capri, filmed in Italy. For Baby Go’s production outfit.

LOUIE IGNACIO – Yes, Louie himself is achiever. On television he’s more identified with light subjects, but on the big screen, he’s a serious director. Think “Asintado,” “Child Haus,” and lastly “Area,” which won recognitions abroad, the finest performance of Ai-Ai de las Alas to date.

Louie’s also an accomplished painter.

JACLYN JOSE – Cannes best actress for “Ma’ Rosa,” directed and produced by Brillante Mendoza, himself a Cannes awardee (best director for “Kinatay”).

Jaclyn has always been a fine actress. She won awards for “Mulanay,” “Takaw Tukso,” “Itanong Mo sa Buwan.”

– For looking fit and healthy, from obese to with a physique to die for. Mon is an event organizer and host and endorser.

Mon is said to be “the richest” among the Gutierrez siblings.

ALLEN DIZON – He is the Indie King and no one else. The most awarded actor – the trophies coming from international filmfests and in the Philippines.

