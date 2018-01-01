30-percent of Marawi cleared of IEDs

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 30 percent of Marawi City’s war-torn areas have been cleared of unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices left by ISIS-inspired terrorist groups, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Saturday.



In a statement, Joint Task Force Marawi deputy commander and spokesperson, Col. Romeo Brawner, said the clearing operations are being conducted by the military’s Joint Engineer Task Group (JETG).

“The JETG continues its main mission of clearing explosives completing around 30 percent of the whole most affected area,” said JETG head Major Gen. Arnold Rafael Depakakibo.

As of Dec. 15, a total of 2,853 assorted unexploded ordnance and 415 improvised explosive devices were recovered and disarmed by the JETG, with the support of the Explosives and Ordnance Disposal Company and K-9 Teams from the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force.

Depakakibo said the JETG also completed the clearing of around 20 kilometers of roads, three major bridges, a school, and three places of worship immediately after the liberation of Marawi.

This has resulted in the timely conduct of post-conflict needs assessment by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“We also continue our limited construction support to government agencies involved in supporting the maintenance of evacuation centers,” Depakakibo said.

More than 500 military engineers are currently deployed in Marawi City as part of the JETG. The task group is supporting the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Marawi which is led by Task Force Bangon Marawi.

Aside from manpower, the AFP has utilized its construction vehicles and equipment to clear-off rubbles and debris as well as in the demolition of buildings in the city. (PNA)

Related

comments