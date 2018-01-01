Cheers to star achievers in 2017

by Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Put your heart, mind, and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success. – Swami Sivananda

CHEERS TO 2017: Despite the usual troubles and foibles that mark every year, we say ‘Cheers’ to year 2017.

In the field of entertainment, we offer a toast to the following achievers whose success we celebrate as the year comes to a close.



: We are among many who feel extremely happy for the success of Sharon Cuneta’s comeback movie, Unexpectedly Yours.

The movie, reteaming Sharon with former beau and screen leading man Robin Padilla, has reportedly grossed over 249 million pesos worldwide.

This is too much of overwhelming news for Sharon, who has not had a mainstream film in many years, and whose career has been on a standstill just as long.

The lull has caused undue unhappiness to the megastar, who at one time thought it was all over for her and the movies. Sharon earlier acted in an uneventful indie film, “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha.”

AGA MUHLACH: Forever young-looking matinee idol couldn’t have chosen a better material for a comeback film, Seven Sundays. The Star Cinema family drama was another killer hit that reinstated Aga’s position as a leading drama actor, bankable at that, in the country.

•



: Ghost Bride, where Kim played the titular role, also ran away as a big hit. The film’s success proved that Kim could stand on her own as a box office star given a good story and director (Chito Roño).

Unlike Kim’s previous film and TV projects, Ghost Bride didn’t bank on the usual loveteam factor that propelled her career from day one. Goes to show she can open a film on the strength of her name.

JOLINA MAGDANGAL: Following a slump in her career, Jolina has bounced back wonderfully well as a TV star.

Seen daily on ABS-CBN, she’s a force to reckon with in shows MagandangBuhay and ASAP, top- raters both. Jolina has evolved beautifully from being a child star, teenybopper idol, singer and actress into a fine TV host and interviewer.

Jolina has an ace up her sleeve, a reunion film with Marvin Agustin. Hope her halted TV drama series opposite Piolo Pascual, Sam Milby and Toni Gonzaga pulls through in 2018.

– In the indie film, Tuos, teen star Barbie held her own against legendary superstar Nora Aunor. Her acting got people sitting up and taking notice of the young actress’ gifts.

Louie Ignacio, directing her in new film, Almost A Love Story (opposite Derrick Monasterio, shot in Italy) says: “I see Barbie not as a young star, but more of a serious actress.”

Barbie nabbed an international best actress award for “Laut.”

ALLEN DIZON: Following a circuitous path to stardom – from sexy to serious – Allen has emerged as the Indie King, having appeared in countless independent productions tackling various themes that expose the human condition.

These brave, bold incursions have won for Allen a harvest of best actor awards from different international film festivals.

