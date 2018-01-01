Erich Gonzales on ex-BF Daniel Matsunaga: ‘I’ve forgiven him’

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Actress Erich Gonzales has said that she has forgiven his former boyfriend actor-businessman Daniel Matsunaga after they have called it quits.

“He didn’t ask for forgiveness pero I’ve forgiven him na,” said Gonzales, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Honestly, kung ako ang tatanungin, I don’t wanna talk about it ‘cause it’s already in the past. And I live for now, yung present po and the future;

“Tapos na po ‘yung chapter na ‘yun sa buhay ko and I just wanna move on. Move forward and life goes on,” said Gonzales, star of “Siargao,” one of the official entries to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Gonzales and Matsunaga, who teamed up in the hit Kapamilya morning teleserye “Be My Lady,” ended their two-year relationship in February. But the two stars have remained silent about the cause of their breakup.

But Matsunaga has apparently moved on from his messy relationship with Gonzales after he confirmed that he is in a relationship with Polish supermodel Karolina Pisarek.

Gonzales, 27, has also put an end to rumors linking her to “Siargao” director Paul Soriano.

“Katulad po ng sinabi, hindi po talaga maiiwasan yun. Kahit na sinong artista, kahit na sino po, mga intriga, parte na po yan ng industriyang ito. Hindi po tutoo. No erase!” she said.

Gonzales said that she prioritizes her career these days over love life.

“Trabaho po talaga ‘yung priority ko ngayon. Love can wait naman hindi naman po tayo nagmamadali. Kung gusto po talaga nila, makakapaghintay po sila. Walang pressure guys, ha! Trabaho muna,” she said.

Gonzales added: “Hind po sa akin importante ngayon ang lovelife. Basta maraming work, dun po tayo.”

Reports said that Gonzales has two suitors these days. But she refused to identify them.

Facing the Golden Mirror, Abunda asked Gonzales to describe herself: “You’re brave and you’re ready! Fearless!”

