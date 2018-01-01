Jay-Z ‘confesses’ to Beyonce in ‘Family Feud’ music video

- Home
Set partly in a church and also featuring the couple’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, the “Family Feud” video pays tribute to family ties and female empowerment.
“We all lose when the family feuds,” Jay-Z sings. “A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”
The video is the latest from Jay-Z’s hit album “4:44,” in which he responds to allegations of cheating revealed by Beyonce in her 2016 Grammy-winning album “Lemonade.” It briefly shows an unidentified couple having sex, until the woman stabs the man in the back.