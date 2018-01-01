Magaang na trabaho para sa retiring BoC workers

Mas magaang na trabaho ang ibibigay sa Customs employees na magre-retire para magkaroon sila ng sapat na panahon para i-process ang kanilang retirement papers, ayon kay Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena. Nangako si Lapena na hahayaan niya ang retiring employees na lakarin ang kanilang requirements “to get what is due to them right on the day of their retirement.”



The reason is we want them to prepare themselves para lahat ng mga requirements for their retirement maasikaso nila at during the retirement day, ‘yung mga benefits that is due to them e maibigay na rin,” pahayag ni Lapena sa harap ng Customs employees na dumalo sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) Christmas party.

“Hindi lang ‘yung certificate of recognition pero kasama na diyan ‘yung compensation and benefits that should go with them to start a new life, to start a retiree life at magagamit nila ‘yan pagka-retire nila sa Bureau of Customs,” dagdag pa ni Lapena. (Betheena Kae Unite)

