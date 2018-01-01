Nazarene thanksgiving procession

A thanksgiving procession of the image of the Black Nazarene was held yesterday. The thanksgiving procession which started around 2 a.m. at Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila, was attended by thousands of devotees of the Nazareno.



Msgr. Hernando “Ding” Coronel, rector of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church), explained that the procession is being done at the end of the year to “give thanks to God.” The procession was held days before the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, when the annual “traslacion” is being held. The “traslacion” commemorates the transfer of the image to Quiapo Church.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene usually draws millions of devotees from all over the country who walk with the image in procession barefooted as a sign of penance and thanksgiving for favors received. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

