3 killed in QC brawls

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Three men were killed while two others were wounded in separate New Year’s day drinking spree brawls in Quezon City.



Investigators of the Quezon City Police District identified the fatalities as Sehabodin Lumna, 17, student, and Hasim Mohamad, 30, businessman, both of Barangay Payatas-A; and Warden Bangit, 22, construction worker, of Barangay San Agustin, Novaliches, Quezon City.

At around 3:30 a.m., victims Lumna and Mohamad were having a drinking spree with Umair Abdulwahid, 28, Salman Makatingki, 16, and some of their relatives on Camia Street near Lumna’s house, in Barangay Payatas-A when at least 15 unidentified men, who were also drinking few meters away from the group, approached them

According to some witnesses, a commotion ensued between the two groups, some of them were armed with bladed weapons.

When the brawl ended, victims were rushed to East Avenue Medical Center were wounded Abdulwahid and Makatingki are still recuperating.

Lumna and Mohamad, however, were declared dead on arrival due to stab wounds.

An hour after the Payatas fight, Bangit was gunned down when he tried to save his friend who was about to be shot by a man they previously had a fight with in Novaliches. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments