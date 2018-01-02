Atom will show us the millennial adult in ‘Adulting’

By Ruel J. Mendoza

After the success of his documenraty program Philippine Seas, ang bagong show na ihu-host ng Kapuso broadcast journalist na si Atom Araullo sa GMA-7 ay ang online show na Adulting.

Isa ito sa tatlong shows na ni-launch ng GMA ONE Online Exclusives kunsaan may shows din ang Kapuso teen actress na si Gabbi Garcia at ang GMA news correspondent na si Joseph Morong.

Sa Adulting, tatalakayin ni Atom ang mga problema ng adults ngayon. Lalo na ang mga millennial adults kung paano nila haharapin ang buhay bilang mga independent individuals.

“The major things I see na kailangan ng mga adults ngayon is job security, budgeting, and career growth.

“Those are the things that preoccupy the minds of a lot of adults.

“But that’s only on the economic front. If we talked about their personal lives, their family lives, iba pa ‘yan…how you take care of your family, and make plans of your own as you have your own family,” diin ni Atom.

Kasama rin daw ang personal relationship advice bilang topic sa Adulting.

“Relationships, definitely napakarami. Pinag-usapan nga rin sa isang episode ang a lot of topics already.

“One topic is about the different zones, we were approaching it in a light manner. It talks about interpersonal relationships. Is it right for people to expect something in return when you offer friendship?

“These kinds of things, I think most of us have that kind of experience.

“Parang, I like this person, I think we’re friends but I want to take it to the next level. It’s a question for the ages,” pagtapos pa ni Atom Araullo.

Magsisimula sa January 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m., sa GMANetwork.com and GMA Network’s official YouTube account ang Adulting, #Goals with Gabbi Garcia at Fact Or Fake with Joseph Morong.

