Pope Francis speaks

by Ronald Constantino

– Highspeed reviewed newspapers last year and came across news items on the beloved Pope Francis. The Pontiff speaks on sundry subjects.

Let’s start with one which concerns media, media sins in particular.

Pope Francis criticized journalists who dredge up old scandals and sensationalize the news, saying it’s a “very serious sin” that hurts all involved.

“You shouldn’t fall in the sins of communication, disinformation, or giving just one side, calumny that is sensationalized, defamation, looking for things that are old news and have been dealt with and bringing them to light today,” the Pope pontificated.

He called those actions a “grave sin that hurts the heart of journalists and hurts others.”

So there. No use digging up old scandals.

BETTER TRANSLATION – A better translation of the phrase “lead us not into temptation” in “The Lord’s Prayer” is in order. Pope Francis himself said so.

A better phrase is “do not let us fall into temptation.”

“The Lord’s Prayer,” also known as “Our Father,” is a translation from Latin, which was translated from Ancient Greek, which was in turn translated from Aramaic, the language spoken by Jesus.

Take note of that the next time you pray “The Lord’s Prayer.”

GENDER CHANGE – Pope Francis denounced how new technologies are making it easier for people to change their genders, saying this “utopia of the neutral,” jeopardizes the creation of new life.

While Pope Francis has liberal ideas on morals and ethics, he kept to the Catholic Church’s hard line against gender theory, lashing out at how today’s exaltation of individual choice extends one’s gender, thanks to technological advances.

“Rather than contrast negative interpretations of sexual differences… they want to cancel these differences altogether, proposing techniques and practices that render them irrelevant for human development and relations,” the Pope said.

Such practices, he said, “risk dismantling the source of energy that fuels the alliance between men and women and renders them fertile.”

