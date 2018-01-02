PPA is FOI compliant

Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced that it has recently became fully-compliant with the requirements of the Freedom of Information (FOI).



PPA has formed its FOI internal database monitoring system to provide a more efficient FOI requests’ management. It also prepared programs for introduction of enhancements to its internal FOI monitoring system, compliant with the required FOI registry format; provision of a FOI kiosk to cater the walk-in requesting parties; and PPA-wide orientation seminar to fully inform the employees and document custodians on the Freedom of Information and the PPA FOI agency manual.

“Similarly, the PPA will continue to strive for excellence anchored on transparency and reliability in support to the overall thrust of the current administration of clean governance,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said in a statement.

The agency was also recognized by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) for its commitment on transparency.

PPA was one of only three Government Owned and Controlled Corporations recognized by the PCOO along with the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and the National Housing Authority (NHA).

“This compliance and this award underscore the commitment of the Port Authority to open all its processes to public scrutiny,” Santiago said.

The PPA full compliance recognition, on the other hand, is only good for one year and will undergo another audit next year. (Betheena Kae Unite)

