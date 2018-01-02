Zero casualty?

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), declared yesterday a zero casualty from indiscriminate firing during the New Year revelry for this year.



What happened in Caloocan City wherein two children were hit with bullets, according to PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, is not a case of indiscriminate firing but a result of a brawl between two drunken neighbors.

“We really focused on celebratory firing of guns and through God’s mercy, we have zero casualty. There was no reported death, no injuries, no person was hit by celebratory indiscriminate firing for this year,” he added.

Earlier, Dela Rosa warned all station commanders and chiefs of police to do to their best to ensure zero casualty in indiscriminate firing, threatening to sack them if they fail to solve any case of death within their jurisdiction within 24 hours.

BUT…

But a case in Taguig City involving a retired soldier and an a member of the Army’s elite force may spoil the zero-casualty declaration of Dela Rosa.

Reportedly at the height of the New Year revelry, retired Staff Sergeant Jamael Mindalano and Corporal Richard Quijan, a member of the United States-trained Light Reaction Company of the Army’s Special Operations Command, fired their guns.

The bullet that ricocheted hit victim Jolly Moreno who was then watching fireworks display. The police report stated that the bullet ‘slightly’ hit Moreno in the right section of the body.

“They must be liable to the law and to the victim. They must face the consequences and corresponding sanctions,” said Albayalde.

The two are facing various criminal charges which include direct assault and resisting arrest.

Seized from them are two .45 pistols, a 9mm pistol and a .38 revolver. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments