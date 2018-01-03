‘Agaton’ claims 2 in Cebu

By Kier Edison C. Belleza, with additional report from Francis T. Wakefield

CEBU CITY – Two people were killed due to Tropical Depression Agaton, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said yesterday.

PDRRMO Spokesperson Julius Regner identified the fatalities as Flora Matas and Ritchie Pimentel, both from Malabuyoc town, southwest of Cebu.



The 64-year-old Matas died after being buried in debris at around 3:30 a.m. yesterday following a landslide at Brgy. Looc. She was earlier asked to evacuate her home by the town’s local disaster team but Matas reportedly refused to take heed.

Authorities said heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Agaton could have triggered the landslide.

Pimentel, on the other hand, sustained head injuries after he reportedly jumped off the window in his home in Brgy. Sto. Niño, Malabuyoc, in a panic.

Quoting the town’s local disaster team, the 39-year-old was still conscious when brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The victim might not have been able to calculate his jump as power was down in Malabuyoc at the time, Regner added.

“There were also reports of uprooted trees in towns of Alegria and Alcoy but these were immediately cleared. In Ginatilan, a road was blocked by soil and boulders early Tuesday but the area is now passable,” Regner said.

Two teams, composed of up to seven members from the PDRRMO and the Philippine Army, were deployed to conduct post-disaster risk assessment in affected areas.

Regner also said families from Toledo City who spent New Year’s Eve in emergency shelters after incessant rain pounded the city, causing flood in five barangays on Sunday to Tuesday, have gone back to their homes.

At least 600 of the evacuees were from barangays Sangi, Luray, Ibo, Bato and Daan Lungsod.

There were no reports of significant damage in Santander town, Regner said.

Agaton made its fourth landfall in Santander, southern Cebu at 5 a.m. yesterday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In Mandaue, the tropical depression did “minimal” damage, said Acting Mayor Carlo Fortuna when sought for comment.

“Flooding was experienced in barangays Casuntingan and Paknaan along the river banks. Unlike in the past where the river would rage, we just saw an increased volume past 5 a.m. Tuesday,” Fortuna said.

Flooding was also reported in towns of Sibonga, Dumanjug and Barili.

Meanwhile, A total of 301 families or 1,287 people from 10 barangays in Regions VII and CARAGA have been affected by Agaton.

In a statement, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said that of the total number of families affected, 285 families or 1,208 persons are currently being served inside eight evacuation centers, while 16 families or 79 persons are outside the evacuation centers.

Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad of the NDRRMC, said that as of Jan. 1, a total of 2,055 passengers, 38 rolling cargoes, 17 vessels and one motorized banca, are stranded in the ports of Cebu, Surigao, Cagayan de Oro, Ozamiz, Iligan, Butuan, Western Leyte, and Southern Leyte due to Agaton.

Jalad said the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Operations Center continues to maintain a “Red Alert Status.”

