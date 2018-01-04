CHADA music, arts fest postponed

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. – Aristotle Onassis

POLITICAL WILL: I posted on my online series, PASSERBY, on Facebook recently: It takes political will to put an end to explosion of firecrackers each new year. The same is required to delete dilapidated jeepneys, buses and trucks on our roads. Credit goes to President Digong for ruling with an iron hand where these two issues are concerned. Cheers!



Let’s face it. Most of us welcomed January 1, 2018 with little or no smoke in our communities, little or no litter at all from remnants of exploded firecrackers. Thank you, Mr. President.

MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL MOVED: CHADA, a big music and arts festival originally scheduled on Jan. 27 in Cagayan de Oro City, has been postponed to a later date, organizers announce.

The recent Typhoon Vinta left towns and municipalities in southern Mindanao devastated, including Cagayan de Oro.

In light of this, SIRHC Events Productions would like to announce the postponement of CHADA Music and Arts Festival slated on Jan. 27, 2018 at the Limketkai Hall for a later time after relief and restorations have been made.

Organizers are considering holding CHADA around March.

CHADA gathers OPM icons as Joey Ayala at ang Bagong Lumad, Dong Abay Music Organization, HALE, and a number of start-up bands in and out of the region.

Tickets purchased will be honored for use at the later date to be announced soon. Watch out for CHADA updates on social media!

For more info and queries, please text to (632) 0927-0469656 or email techiemommy@gmail.com

