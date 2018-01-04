Security tightened in Cotabato following IED discovery

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities have tightened security here following the recovery of an improvised explosive device at the city plaza on New Year’s Eve.

Senior Supt. Rolly Octavio, city police director, said they were swarmed with calls concerning a bomb prior to the discovery of the IED by a street sweeper.



The matter was confirmed by responding policemen who were dispatched at the area to check the veracity of the report, Octavio said.

Local police has since intensified security patrol around the city while strict curfew hours for minors have been implemented.

Policemen were also deployed in strategic areas around the city to avert possible bomb attacks.

The discovery of the IED came in the wake of a grenade explosion in front of a KTV bar along the national highway in Barangay Buenaflor, Tacurong City shortly before New Year, killing two people and injuring 17 others.

Meanwhile, a policeman was killed while four of his companions were hurt after their patrol car was hit by a bomb while traversing the national highway near the boundary of Datu Hofer and Shariff Aguak towns in Maguindanao, again on New Year’s Eve.

