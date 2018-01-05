8 dead, 5 hurt in Zamboanga blast

By NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Eight individuals were killed including three children while five others were critically wounded when an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) exploded at the village of Guban in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte late Wednesday afternoon.



Police regional office for Zamboanga peninsula (PRO-9) Director Chief Supt Billy Beltran said the incident happened at about 5p.m. Wednesday, near a bunkhouse inside the Dacon lumber concession.

Beltran said a Marcelo Antogan found the UXO and brought it in an open field a few meters from the bunkhouse, subsequently going on to tinker with it using a hammer until it exploded.

Those who died on the spot include the 21-year old Antogan; Roel Balamban, 18; Robert Timbulaan, 9; Loed Timbulaan, 8; Ben Timbulaan, 6; and Lade Balamban, 18.

Dead on arrival at the Zamboanga City Medical Center hospital in this city were Jofer Timbulaan 18; and Junny Sango, 18.

Still confined in the hospital are Lito Timbulaan, 37; Joey Sundongon, 18; Edick Malanao, 18; Arnel Quemas, 15, and Junrey Quemas, 13.

Beltran said Sirawai police is now conducting investigation as to the source of the UXO.

