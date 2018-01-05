Galedo, Salamat head bike cast

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Mark John Lexer Galedo and Marella Vania Salamat will head the men and women elite cast seeing action in the Pru Life UK’s PRUride PH 2018 beginning next weekend starting on January 11 in Subic and Bataan and on January 21 at McKinley West in Taguig City.



Free registration – through the official website http://PRUride.PH! – awaits Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) license holders in the men and women elite, men and women under-23 and men and women junior categories for the PRUride PH Professional Road Race.

Besides the honor of wearing the national champion’s jersey to be awarded by the sanctioning Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling), the national federation for the sport, a total cash prize of more than P1 million will go to the top finishers in all categories – plus the chance to ride in the Prudential RideLondon 2018 in July, all expenses paid.

The champions of the men and women elite categories for both PRUride Professional Road Race and PRUride Criterium will receive P50,000 each, while the men under-23 category winners for all races will bring home P20,000 each. The prizes in the men elite races are scaled down to the 20th place with the second and third placers getting R25,000 and P15,000, respectively.

The 136-kilometer road race for men and 120-km for women elite and men juniors is set simultaneously on January 12 on a route that will start and finish at the Subic Bay Exposition and Convention Center (SBECC). The route includes an arduous climb atop Mount Samat and a punishing ride over the hills of Morong in Bataan.

The individual time trial (ITT) for all categories, meanwhile, will be staged the next day on January 13 over a 30-km (for professionals) or a 15-km course (for amateurs) also on an out-and-back course at SBECC.PRUride PH 2018 also the 100- and 50-kilometer Gran Fondo events on January 14 in Subic.

Riders can also choose among the lineup of 14 race subcategories and display their skills on a circuit in the criterium race set on January 21 at McKinley West.

Related

comments