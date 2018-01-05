Love, Basil: A Valentine’s Concert with a Heart

The Maryknoll/Miriam College Alumni Association (MMCAA) presents “Love, Basil”, a post-Valentine’s concert featuring OPM and inspirational balladeer and one of People Asia’s 2017 People of the Year, Basil Valdez, with the Ateneo Chamber Singers. Set on Thursday, 15 February 2018, at 8 PM, at the Music Museum, GreenhillsShopping Center, San Juan City, this fund-raising event is for the benefit of Project MMARIA, the MMCAA’s Quick Response to Calamities mobilization initiative.



Known for giving life to OPM classics and memorable movie themes penned by the country’s most celebrated composers such as the late great George Canseco (“Ngayon at Kailanman” and “Ikaw”, among many others)and Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, Basil Valdez will take concert-goers on a journey of timeless hits that will make them smile, cry, fall in love and feel inspired once again.

Enjoy the iconic voice of the country’s top male balladeer with your special someone and other loved ones in this one-night-only concert. Tickets can be purchased via www.ticketworld.com.ph and the Music Museum Ticketronat the following prices: Orchestra Center – Php3,000; Orchestra Side – Php2,500; and Balcony – Php1,500. The concert is also still open for sponsorship.

